Smokepurpp calls the fanatic & # 39; Creep & # 39; for getting a matching tattoo

Instagram

Clearly, not having it, the 22-year-old hip-hop star gets mad at the fan who tattooed his signature logo on his neck, & # 39; You're not my bitch, you're for the street! & # 39;

Up News Info –

Fans of Smokepurpp You may need to think twice before tattooing your name or logo on your body. The 22-year-old rapper recently criticized a fan who put the logo on her neck, accusing her of using the tattoo to claim that she is his girlfriend when in fact she is not.

While doing an Instagram Live session, Smokepurpp said, "Stop doing that shit, you're not my bitch." Then he yelled at the camera: "You are not my bitch, you are for the street!" Smokepurpp also called her "strange" before emphasizing that he had never seen her before. "This bitch really tells all the blogs that she is my girlfriend. Bitch, are you crazy? This bitch is a clown, man. You are not my bitch * h". he continued.

Said female fan apparently was watching the Live the entire time and begged him to let her join her Live. "F ** K YOU. INVITE ME NOW," he commented as Smokepurpp continued his tirade. "F ** K YOU'RE HERE. INVITE ME."

<br />

It seems Smokepurpp later noticed her comment and let the fan join her live session, but naturally it wasn't easy. They were seen arguing for some time before Smokepurpp called her "disgusting" and interrupted her before she could finish her sentence. "Damn, oh no, b *** h, you're for the street," he said.

Meanwhile, the fan continued to shadow Smokepurpp even after the fight. Addressing her Twitter account, she said, "Every person I met in my life who liked or didn't like me hit me today and yesterday. I just want to let him know … f ** k. If I hadn't screwed with you before, Why the hell would I screw with you now?