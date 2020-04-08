Small businesses already struggling in South Bay are under attack by thieves – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML396d43ec7df59fff624f1c2095f1d29575%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Several restaurants and small businesses in South Bay say they have recently been targeted by thieves trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 shelter order.

“They left with a kind of heart of the restaurant regarding the financial aspect of it. It's your monetary income, "said Dan Holder, owner of the Jack Holder restaurant and bar in the Cambrian neighborhood of San José.

Holder said his employees arrived Sunday morning and discovered that someone had broken a window on the side of the store and stolen several tablets and other items.

"The immediate reaction was, 'You have to be kidding.' You went into work Sunday morning knowing that some of the short ones broke into your place of business and stole your valuable possessions," Holder said.

He said the robbery was especially painful because just two days earlier he had organized a food raffle for police, firefighters, and other first responders in San José.

And sadly, Jack Holder’s restaurant was not alone. Another neighboring business, West Coast Beef Company, was the victim of a similar robbery a few weeks earlier. The thieves managed to steal the cash register and a safe during the previous robbery.

"Another horrible part of the story with the shelter-in-place order is that small businesses really get sidelined and are now victims," ​​said West Coast Beef Company owner John Ladas.

Ladas said the owner of the mall agreed to step up security patrols, especially during the night hours.

The San José Police Department told KPIX 5 that it still has the full number of officers on the street during the shelter order in place and will aggressively investigate reports of thefts. Detectives were able to recover some of the items stolen during the robbery at Jack Holder & # 39; s.

"They were able to find my DoorDash tablet," Holder said, referring to a tablet used for ordering for the DoorDash app, an essential part of the restaurant business during closing.

Fortunately, the tablet was undamaged and returned to work in the restaurant. Some small business owners told KPIX 5 that they would like authorities to consider, at a minimum, more severe penalties for those arrested in connection with burglaries and robberies during the current coronavirus shelter in order.