Since the close of the coronavirus pandemic, more celebrities look like ordinary people

Since the Coronavirus pandemic has kept celebrities practically locked up in their homes and away from the beauty treatments they generally undergo, there have been a growing number of celebrities who are more like ordinary people. Certainly, there are celebrities hiding behind their closed curtains for fear that someone will see what their roots look like and their botox fades, but it seems that more celebrities just don't care. Although people stay inside, many celebrities have been seen walking to the store in casual or even scruffy clothes, with disheveled hair and no trace of makeup. Other celebrities challenge social media and post selfies without glamor or glitz.

Still, some celebrities seem to have an endless supply of "perfect,quot; selfies on hand and are flooding their social media with throwback photos, but it's those celebrities who are most like ordinary people that people pay attention to.

The #IStayHomeFor challenge seemed like the perfect opportunity to reveal makeup-free photos and makes sense: if you're not going anywhere, you don't have to do your hair and makeup professionally. Actor Kevin Bacon is the one who started the trend and celebrities tag other celebrities who share why they stay home.

In the past, getting a picture of a celebrity without makeup was a rarity: In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is now commonplace.

Amanda Seyfried participated in the #IStayHomeFor challenge and decided to go without makeup. You can watch the video he posted below.

With the IStayHomeFor challenge, people share a video that explains why they stay home from the Coronavirus pandemic and who they stay home for. Julia Roberts was nominated and chose to share a selfie without makeup, as did Dakota Fanning.

And Nicole Kidman shared a video that honors healthcare workers who look a lot like ordinary people and less like their glamorous red carpet self.

Have you seen pictures of celebrities during the Coronavirus pandemic where they look more like ordinary people than they normally do?

Have you participated in the #IStayHomeFor challenge?



