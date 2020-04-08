Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprise the children in the hospital with Sweet Call

Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes surprised some patients at Children & # 39; s National Hospital in Washington D.C. Tuesday by participating in a virtual tour via video chat.
The stars of "Senorita,quot; teamed up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to carry out the epic event.
"When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello and @shawnmendes are on the other end …" read a post on the foundation's Instagram account. "Let's say the tears of happiness continue to flow at @childrensnational."
Cabello and Mendes also seemed to have fun with the children. They danced for Megan Thee Stallion& # 39; Savage & # 39; and answered some questions. For example, a child asked the artist from "La Habana,quot; what social distancing with Mendes has been like. Of course, the "Mercy,quot; artist said "it's the most fun."
"It's the most fun," Cabello agreed. "He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great."
Another boy asked Cabello about her creative process.
"It is like I write every time I feel an emotion or … if I am writing a newspaper or if I am venting on someone for something," he replied. "Every time I feel something in particular, I just like to write notes on my phone. Every time I feel inspired or when I'm writing an album and I'm in the studio … I'm going to talk about how I feel and (a producer) will play a chord progression or some kind of instrumental that matches the mood of how I feel … Every time I write the notes on my phone, it usually revolves around a title. "
Cabello and Mendes also talked to a boy about being shy when it comes to singing.
It goes without saying that patients also enjoyed the virtual tour. One boy shed a few tears after seeing Cabello appear on screen and another boy made a poster for the Grammy nominee.
Watch the videos to see the sweet surprise.
