Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprise the children in the hospital with Sweet Call

Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes surprised some patients at Children & # 39; s National Hospital in Washington D.C. Tuesday by participating in a virtual tour via video chat.

The stars of "Senorita,quot; teamed up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to carry out the epic event.

"When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello and @shawnmendes are on the other end …" read a post on the foundation's Instagram account. "Let's say the tears of happiness continue to flow at @childrensnational."

Cabello and Mendes also seemed to have fun with the children. They danced for Megan Thee Stallion& # 39; Savage & # 39; and answered some questions. For example, a child asked the artist from "La Habana,quot; what social distancing with Mendes has been like. Of course, the "Mercy,quot; artist said "it's the most fun."

"It's the most fun," Cabello agreed. "He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great."