Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna denies having dug at Sonakshi Sinha

After Sonakshi Sinha had trouble answering a Mahabharata related question about Kaun Banega Crorepati, she was mercilessly interrogated about it. Months after the controversy, DD National began a rerun of its two most famous shows, the Mahabharata and Ramayana to keep people entertained during the shutdown.

With replay activated, actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing Shaktimaan and also Bhishma in Mahabharata, said it's good that the channel has decided to air the show again. He reportedly added that it will help our actresses gain some insight into the epics and raise awareness of our mythology. This was taken as an indirect taunt on Sonakshi and led the trolls to confront him. Even Nitish Bharadwaj, who plays Krishna on the show, said Khanna could have handled the situation with sensitivity rather than pointing a finger at Sonakshi.

To clarify the mood around this, Mukesh Khanna said that he was not calling Sonakshi but was referring to young actors, who don't know much about the epic. He added that he does not know the actress, but that he has great affection for his father, Shatrughan Sinha, and that he would never do something like that to annoy anyone.