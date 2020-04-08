Sex and the City Cast Honors Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19

This is really BIG News!

On Wednesday Sex and the city The cast joined forces to show their love, support and gratitude towards the health workers. It is no secret that medical workers have been on the front line during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the last episode of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, which was shared on YouTube, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and other stars of the hit series shared a recorded message to New York City healthcare professionals.

HBO cast members gave special thanks to Meg, who is a doctor and works in the Intensive Care Unit COVID-19. She is also a huge SATC fan.

"What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing … I don't think we ever imagined that we would be asking this of our medical community," Parker said. "I don't know how to thank you enough."

"Thank you very much for your work, it is incredible what you are doing,quot; Willie Garson shared. "I know you don't usually feel that way … people know that they are literally saving lives from left to right."