Sex and the City Cast Honors Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19

This is really BIG News!
On Wednesday Sex and the city The cast joined forces to show their love, support and gratitude towards the health workers. It is no secret that medical workers have been on the front line during the Coronavirus pandemic.
For the last episode of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, which was shared on YouTube, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and other stars of the hit series shared a recorded message to New York City healthcare professionals.
HBO cast members gave special thanks to Meg, who is a doctor and works in the Intensive Care Unit COVID-19. She is also a huge SATC fan.
"What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing … I don't think we ever imagined that we would be asking this of our medical community," Parker said. "I don't know how to thank you enough."
"Thank you very much for your work, it is incredible what you are doing,quot; Willie Garson shared. "I know you don't usually feel that way … people know that they are literally saving lives from left to right."
"You are actually heroes," he added.
Cynthia Nixon said she felt a personal connection to the hospital where Meg works.
"I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother's life when she had a heart attack in 2001," he shared. "Thank you for what you are doing, I heard that your husband is also an emergency doctor. Right now they are our heroes. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
"Thanks so much for what you're doing," Davis said. "We know it is really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front line. Thanks for watching Sex and the city, we are happy to bring you some joy. "
Cattrall shared, "Thank you for all you do on the front line … of this horrible pandemic."
"Without you, we couldn't go on. I'm so glad to hear that we put a smile on your face when you cross the park and get on the front line," she added. "We are with you. We love you. We cannot do it without you."
And we couldn't help but wonder, was this the best content to feel good about the day?
To listen to the full recordings of the HBO cast, check out the YouTube clip above!
%MINIFYHTMLdc3b0021ab1c9b3d1a16da9996e1bd537%