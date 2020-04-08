Seth Meyers remembers the birth of his son's apartment lobby in a birthday tribute

Happy Birthday, Axel Meyers!
Seth Meyers& # 39; son turned 2 on Wednesday. To celebrate, the night host published a sweet photo of the boy and recalled the unforgettable story of the birth.
"Two years ago today, our son Axel was born in the lobby of our apartment building," wrote the nightly host via Instagram. "In ten minutes we were surrounded by NYPD, NYFD and EMT, all of whom made us feel safe and protected. Sending my love and appreciation to all of them today not only for that moment but for what they are going through now. How lucky my children were born in the biggest city in the world. Also, we try to make him smile and I don't know what to tell you … "
Seth went into detail about the birth during a 2018 episode of Late night with seth meyers. According to the Saturday night live alum, the day started like any other Sunday. Seth, his wife Alexi Ashe and her first child, Ashe MeyersI went out to lunch and then went to the park. While their spouse had begun to "feel something," the couple had spoken to their doctors and doula and did not feel the need to go to the hospital immediately.
Fast forward to later that afternoon when Seth was feeding Ashe: Her mother-in-law ran down the stairs and said, "We have to go to the hospital now!"
Then her sister-in-law came over to see Ashe and Seth, Alexi, the mother-in-law, and the doula heading to the elevator to go to the hospital.
"My wife is in a lot of pain. It seems like now it's just a long contraction," he said. "We entered the lobby of our building. I called an Uber. The Uber is outside. Basically we got to the steps of our building, we are in the lobby and we are going down the steps, and my wife just says," I can't get in the car. . I'm going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming. "
Seth and the doula tried to keep everyone calm. Then Alexi said, "That baby is coming! The baby is out!"
"I looked at my wife and the only way I can describe what my wife looked like was that she looked like someone hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants," he said. "It was like someone was trying to sneak a baby onto the plane."
Alexi decided to lie down in the hall.
"We just created a semicircle around her, and you know, we undressed her and the baby had just come out," she said. "The baby's head was out … I called 9-1-1 and over the course of a one-minute conversation I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby; we're going to have a baby; we had a baby ""
Then Seth's wife, whom he described as "incredibly calm," took the baby and placed it on his chest. The New York City Fire Department and the New York City Police Department soon arrived to assist and cut the umbilical cord. His men at the door and his neighbors also helped.
"People were running to get us blankets. They put towels in their dryers, so we had hot towels to keep the baby warm," Seth said. "It was just this incredible show of kindness from people we barely knew."
Then emergency medical technicians arrived and took his wife to the hospital in an ambulance. There, they were told that the baby was fine.
Seth and Alexi also had an interesting experience with the birth of their first child.
"My wife, her contractions began to appear very quickly, very suddenly and we were really concerned that she might give birth on the Uber," said Seth. "And we just got … to the hospital with basically 20 minutes to spare."
Watch the 2018 video to hear him tell the whole story.
(E! AND NBC are part of NBCUniversal).
