Seth Meyers remembers the birth of his son's apartment lobby in a birthday tribute

Happy Birthday, Axel Meyers!

Seth Meyers& # 39; son turned 2 on Wednesday. To celebrate, the night host published a sweet photo of the boy and recalled the unforgettable story of the birth.

"Two years ago today, our son Axel was born in the lobby of our apartment building," wrote the nightly host via Instagram. "In ten minutes we were surrounded by NYPD, NYFD and EMT, all of whom made us feel safe and protected. Sending my love and appreciation to all of them today not only for that moment but for what they are going through now. How lucky my children were born in the biggest city in the world. Also, we try to make him smile and I don't know what to tell you … "

Seth went into detail about the birth during a 2018 episode of Late night with seth meyers. According to the Saturday night live alum, the day started like any other Sunday. Seth, his wife Alexi Ashe and her first child, Ashe MeyersI went out to lunch and then went to the park. While their spouse had begun to "feel something," the couple had spoken to their doctors and doula and did not feel the need to go to the hospital immediately.

Fast forward to later that afternoon when Seth was feeding Ashe: Her mother-in-law ran down the stairs and said, "We have to go to the hospital now!"