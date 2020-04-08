Sesame Street Elmo to Host Special Playdate ’Special to Comfort Children During Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

Sesame StreetElmo is doing his part to help comfort children and families during the coronavirus pandemic. Sesame Street: Elmo & # 39; s Playdate, a half-hour special, will air on HBO, HBO Latino, TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network and Boomerang on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 PM ET / PT, WarnerMedia said today. The special will also air on PBS Kids at the same time, and then air internationally in Australia, Canada, and the UK.

As part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative, the special will feature celebrity guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross. Designed as a video conference, the special follows Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and their famous friends as they find new ways to play and learn together. They will also celebrate emergency medical technicians, doctors, and other everyday heroes who help families through the health crisis, sing songs, play games, and take silly breaks to dance. Ross plays a game of "Elmo Says", Miranda appears for a few rounds of "Old McDonald Had a Farm", Hathaway and Elmo move with "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes".

Related story New WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar talks about HBO Max expansion, importance of technology, future of linear television and theatrical windows

"WarnerMedia recognizes how difficult these isolation efforts are for families, especially those with children," said Bob Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. "With Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate streaming simultaneously through our networks, we are confident that this special will bring together family members for a unique home viewing experience that will provide laughter, joy and relief during this time." challenging".

Sesame Street: Elmo & # 39; s Playdate It will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partner streaming platforms, as well as part of HBO's offering on HBO Max at launch.

WarnerMedia Parent AT & amp; T gets a $ 5.5B loan, assures Wall Street that he is financially sound amid the coronavirus pandemic