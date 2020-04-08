Series Mania Praises "Great Success" Online Forum – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb07977cb4fc75758bcde105265d884e876%

Series Mania hailed the success of the online forum that replaced its physical festival in Lille, France, last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Series Mania released user engagement figures that could point the way for other digital industry events in 2020, revealing that 1,500 of the festival's 2,000 delegates registered for the Series Mania Digital Forum.

He said that these 1,500 registered users consume 1.5 hours of video on average, while there were 10,000 visits to the Buyers Showcase and 5,000 visits to projects in development. Some 40 countries were represented, he added.

Founder and CEO Laurence Herszberg said: “We are very proud of the great success of our first Series Mania Digital Forum. This global crisis led us to urgently adapt our digital strategy and the result was very positive … In 2021, we will make sure to combine the two forms, digital and physical, to create an even bigger and better event in the coming years " .

MipTV was another event that moved online last month, while there are also plans for other festivals, including the Edinburgh TV Festival, to become digital-only at times.