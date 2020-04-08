Serena Williams Coach Patrick Mouratoglou: Tennis Must Change to Help Low-Level Players | Tennis news

Mouratoglou: "I find it disgusting that the 100th player in the world's most popular best sport, followed by an estimated one billion fans, is barely able to make a living."





Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou has asked tennis governing bodies to devise a way to help low-level professionals who are struggling financially due to the closure of the coronavirus.

The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players at the lower levels who only depend on tournament profits without the chance to earn a living.

In a letter posted to Twitter and addressed to the tennis community, Mouratoglou said the current situation shows how "dysfunctional,quot; the sport was.

"Unlike basketball or soccer players, tennis players are not covered by fixed annual salaries. They are independent contractors," he said.

"They are paying for their trips. They are paying fixed salaries to their coaches, while their own wages depend on the number of games they win."

While tennis generously rewards the best players, those at the lower levels often struggle to make ends meet.

Mouratoglou, who started working with Williams in 2012 and guided her to 10 of her 23 Grand Slam titles, said the best players deserved everything they earned.

"However, I find it disgusting that the 100th player in the world's most popular sport, followed by an estimated one billion fans, can barely make a living," the Frenchman said.

The men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, suspended all tournaments until mid-July after countries began to close their borders to contain the spread of the flu-like virus.

A 2018 International Review Panel report tasked with addressing gambling and integrity issues said players at the lowest levels were susceptible to corruption due to the difficulty of earning a living.

Only 250-350 players, according to the report, won enough to break even.

Sofia Shapatava of Georgia initiated a request for ITF assistance

Sofia Shapatava of Georgia, the world's 375th female singles player, filed a petition to request assistance from the International Tennis Federation for Junior Professionals.

Many others have joined her to voice concerns about the financial difficulties facing players during the shutdown.

The WTA and ATP said they were working to increase player earnings when the sport resumed and that they could extend the 2020 season to allow more tournaments to be held.

Mouratoglou said it was crucial to keep the lower level players in the game.

"We all trust those governing bodies, which have the power to protect the professional tennis economy and have social responsibility," he added.

"We can no longer leave the lower-ranking players behind. This is not right. Tennis needs a change. Let's use this free time to start a discussion."