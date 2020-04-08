Senators coach D.J. Smith on coronavirus: "It hit us but it probably saved many of us too,quot;

Ottawa senators are among the sports organizations most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but coach D.J. Smith knows it could have been worse for his club.

The senators have announced five positive tests for COVID-19 among players in recent weeks, including the first confirmed case in the NHL on March 17. The Colorado avalanche then reported three confirmed cases, bringing the league total to eight players. . The NHL season has been suspended since March 12.

With the five Ottawa players reported as recovered, Smith said the team was lucky the cases weren't more serious.

"Everyone who had it had no horrible symptoms," he told reporters in a video call on Wednesday. "Some guys were not feeling well, but being athletes they all got over it and now they are all on the other side."

The team is believed to have been exposed to the virus during a road trip through California in early March. Smith believes that the senators' experience may have opened people's eyes to the magnitude of the ongoing crisis.

"I am very pleased that everyone who was involved in our organization and on that plane is now well," he said. "It's certainly a scary moment, but yeah, it hit us, but at the same point it probably saved a lot of us, too, because unless you get up close and fast so, we'll probably jump into this a little bit." "

It's been almost a month since the NHL stopped the season, but with the pandemic continuing to infect more people around the world, there has been no indication of when the season could resume. Summer hockey plans, a 24-team playoff and neutral site games in North Dakota have been discussed, but it seems increasingly possible that the 2019-20 season is a lost cause. Regardless of how things unfold, Senators 25-34-12 will not participate in the postseason.

However, Smith still hopes his team can complete its schedule.

"I am hopeful that we can get out of the house and go back to work and joke around with the boys," he said. "We want to end on the right note. We want to end with the message of how we are going to work to the end, to the last bell … The most important thing for me is the development of our young people and that they continue to improve."