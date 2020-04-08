Senator Bernie Sanders is no longer fully endorsed by Biden – Deadline

A humble senator Bernie Sanders visited The Late Show & # 39; s Stephen Colbert tonight and promised to do everything possible to help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

However, when Colbert asked if he was "fully endorsing" Biden's candidacy, Sanders replied. He simply said that he was speaking to Biden and his advisers. The move leaves Sanders plenty of leeway and clout to head to the final stages of the pre-convention Democratic campaign, with a fellow Biden presidential vice president still to be announced and Biden's appeal to younger voters much less than Sanders. .

Sanders, who has appeared on Colbert's show multiple times, said he "would do everything I can to make sure Donald Trump is not reelected."

Sanders finally finished his second run for the Democratic nomination after weeks of hesitation, as Biden's command of delegates and the restrictions caused by the pandemic left Sanders' campaign essentially dead in the water.

Sanders told Colbert: "It is not a big secret that Joe Biden's policy is different from mine." What I would say is that Joe is a very decent human being. I look forward to working with Joe to take him in a more progressive direction. "

He added: "Joe understands that he will have to bring new people into his world, and maybe start moving in a different direction, to some degree, than he has in the past."