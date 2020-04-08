See the cast of Full House Reunite in a must-have parody video

Wherever you look … the stars of Full house they are winning the internet.
On Wednesday, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin Y Andrea Barber They gathered for a parody of the successful opening of the '80s comedy in honor of the viral "Full House Challenge." By renaming the show "Full Quarantine," the stars gave fans an idea of how the tanners would fare as they distanced themselves socially.
Starting with the shooting of the TV family's red convertible on the Golden Gate Bridge as Jesse FrederickIn "Everywhere You Look," John's title sequence featured him standing in his bathroom and realizing that he had reached the end of his personal care products. Next up was Bob, who channeled his alter ego Danny Tanner while vigorously applying disinfectant to his hands, and his trusted mop.
For Dave, the funny man laughed at the fans as he spent time fishing. When he wobbled in his catch, it became clear that he caught a slice of pizza instead of a fish and enjoyed a great bite before tossing it at his television niece.
Like her uncle Jesse, Candace found herself in trouble while she was in the bathroom, only she was struggling to unclog her toilet with a plunger. As for her younger sister Stephanie, she was catching up on her beautiful dream in her cozy bed. After being awakened, Jodie chased away the onlookers and fell asleep again.
Dressed in a penny egg set, the Tanner family's best friend Kimmy Gibbler discovered she was running out of supplies. After opening his refrigerator, he found an empty egg carton and gave the camera a shrug.
The video also featured an appearance by Full house creator Jeff Franklin, who was playing fetch with her Golden Retriever puppies.
Before wrapping up the fun video, the cast encouraged viewers to practice social distancing and offered some encouraging words. "Stay safe and stay home," says his message as a montage of the show being played. "Different to Full house, all this will disappear. "
