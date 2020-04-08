See the cast of Full House Reunite in a must-have parody video

Wherever you look … the stars of Full house they are winning the internet.

On Wednesday, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin Y Andrea Barber They gathered for a parody of the successful opening of the '80s comedy in honor of the viral "Full House Challenge." By renaming the show "Full Quarantine," the stars gave fans an idea of ​​how the tanners would fare as they distanced themselves socially.

Starting with the shooting of the TV family's red convertible on the Golden Gate Bridge as Jesse FrederickIn "Everywhere You Look," John's title sequence featured him standing in his bathroom and realizing that he had reached the end of his personal care products. Next up was Bob, who channeled his alter ego Danny Tanner while vigorously applying disinfectant to his hands, and his trusted mop.

For Dave, the funny man laughed at the fans as he spent time fishing. When he wobbled in his catch, it became clear that he caught a slice of pizza instead of a fish and enjoyed a great bite before tossing it at his television niece.