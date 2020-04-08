Scientists really reversed stroke damage in rodent tests – BGR

The doctors successfully repaired the brains of rats damaged by stroke using human skin cells that had been reprogrammed to act as nerve cells.

The new cells made the correct connections in the brain after the transplant, restoring movement and sensation.

More studies are needed to determine how safe and effective the procedure is before deciding to test on other animals and eventually humans.

Over the years, doctors and health professionals have learned a lot about what increases a person's risk of having a stroke. Things like high blood pressure, smoking, and heart disease can play a big role in whether a person will have a stroke during their lifetime, but treatment after a person has had a stroke often means prolonged rehabilitation, And even then there is no guarantee that the individual will fully recover.

In a perfect world, doctors could actually repair the damage that a stroke causes to the brain, repairing the damage and restoring the brain to its pre-stroke functionality. Now, researchers at Sweden's Lund University believe they have taken a small step in that direction by repairing the brains of rats affected by a stroke.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focused on repairing the brains of damaged rodents using human skin cells that had been "reprogrammed,quot; to act as nerve cells. The cells were transplanted into the brains of the rodents, who were then allowed to heal. Surprisingly, the new cells repaired the damage caused by the stroke, and even more amazingly, the new connections restored the animals' mobility and the sense of touch that had previously been lost.

"Six months after the transplant, we were able to see how the new cells had repaired the damage a stroke had caused in the rats' brains," explains Professor Zaal Kokaia, co-author of the research. This is especially interesting because previous research had hinted that human cells might be compatible with the brains of rats affected by a stroke, but whether the cells could make the right connections and really restore lost movement or sensation was still in the air.

Now, it seems that question has been answered, and the rats in the study benefited significantly from the transplant. "It is remarkable to find that it is actually possible to repair a brain damaged by a stroke and recreate the nerve connections that have been lost," says Olle Lindvall, co-author of the study. "The study ignites the hope that in the future it will be possible to replace dead nerve cells with new healthy nerve cells in stroke patients as well, even though there is a long way to go before that is achieved."

In the future, the researchers plan to focus on how the brains of repaired rats can alter the animals' quality of life. Things like memory tests will show how quickly new cells can return the brain to normal. These types of experiments are not close to being ready for human trials, but we may see such options available to stroke patients in the not-too-distant future.

Image Source: imageBROKER / Shutterstock