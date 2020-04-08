Science row hits the EU at the height of the coronavirus crisis

BRUSSELS – The European Union has been embroiled in a science policy dispute at the height of the coronavirus crisis after the head of its top scientific panel resigned amid claims of bureaucracy and institutional stalemate, while other scientists in the group they indicated that they had got rid of him. .

Professor Mauro Ferrari resigned Tuesday as chairman of the European Research Council and insisted on a statement dramatically titled "Return to the front line, to the border,quot; that he had "lost faith in the EU system,quot;, complaining that he was suffocating his ambition for quick action in the pandemic.

However, on Wednesday, the ERC's 19-member scientific council said they had unanimously asked Ferrari to step down last month. The Council added in a statement that "it showed a complete lack of appreciation,quot; and "did not understand the context of the,quot; scientific group. The Council stated that Ferrari did not sufficiently consult its scientists and that it too often sought to promote its own ideas rather than ERC's.

Ferrari had been appointed to the post in May last year, but it only started its term on January 1. His resignation took immediate effect.

The EU Executive Commission, which manages the day-to-day affairs of the 27-nation bloc, "regrets Professor Ferrari's resignation at this early stage of his term (…) and at this time of unprecedented crisis in which the El The role of the EU investigation is key, "said spokesman Johannes Bahrke.

The ERC promotes the best research in the EU and increases what it calls "researcher-driven frontier research in all fields, based on scientific excellence,quot;. It was created in 2007 and works with 2 billion euros ($ 2.2 billion) annual budget.

The resignation was first announced by the Financial Times, based on a statement published in the newspaper by Ferrari, who said he "had been extremely disappointed by the European response,quot; to the pandemic.

Ferrari complained of encountering institutional and political obstacles while trying to quickly establish a scientific program to combat the virus.

"I have seen enough of both science governance and political operations in the European Union," he wrote in the statement. "I have lost faith in the system itself."

The ERC council vice-chairman will take over the president's duties on an interim basis until the EU elects Ferrari's successor, Bahrke said.

Ferrari said it would now return "to the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, with real resources and responsibilities, away from the offices in Brussels, where my political skills are clearly inadequate."

As the coronavirus spread to Italy, Spain and other European nations, the EU came under fire for failing to act strongly enough to establish a coordinated response, although health policy is primarily the responsibility of national governments.

Bahrke defended the EU's actions during the pandemic, saying the bloc has presented "the most comprehensive package of measures to combat the coronavirus."

He added that the ERC has been working on 50 different projects related to the new virus first identified in China at the end of last year.

___

Follow AP coverage of virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

361 words

Publishing settings