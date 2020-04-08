Schitt’s Creek Gives David Rose a Happy Ending as Fans React to Series Final

This ending was Simply the best. After six seasons, Schitt Creek It came to an end on Tuesday night, and the last episode featured David Rose (Dan Levy) getting his happy ending. The beloved Canadian sitcom has built a passionate fan base in recent years, and the response at the end on social media showed that the episode ended the series perfectly.

The finale focused on David and Patrick's (Noah Reid) wedding day before the family parted ways and spent his life at Schitt’s Creek. The episode started with David asleep in bed while Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) wake him up to let him know that a storm has wet things up a bit and they should change the place of the wedding at the last minute.

❗️ #SchittsCreek spoiler warning ❗️@danjlevy Y @olreid Talk about the challenge of adding an awkward and sexy twist to an already loaded series finale. https://t.co/qu9JV0Bjtm – Weekly entertainment (@EW) April 8, 2020

"Where? Bob's garage? David says, as he expresses his fear of being in a Black mirror episode. Along with the problem of the place, the officiant cancels due to the rain. However, Moira steps in and takes the job because it was "a hit at Pat Sajak's first wedding."

David and Patrick decide to do their best, but David refuses to get married in Roland's living room. As Patrick and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) head out to find a new place, David enjoys Patrick's wedding gift he had booked weeks in advance: a professional massage at home to help him de-stress.

As the episode unfolds, Moira and Alexis have an emotional moment as they talk about how things are changing, and Alexis even admits that she is "almost glad,quot; that she lost her money. Meanwhile, as David enjoys his massage and the pill he took, he turns around for an unexpected surprise.

Finally, the city council is chosen as the seat, but Patrick is sure that David will not be happy. However, when he and Stevie tell the news to David, he is surprisingly calm. David tells her future husband that she has just enjoyed her first happy ending, believing that Patrick had prepared it. But, she absolutely did not do that … until she told what she said to the masseuse and realized the breakdown in communication.

I just stopped crying. Thank you @SchittsCreek. i love you 🤍🌹 #SchittsFinale – Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) April 8, 2020

The wedding is a must-see because words can't describe it: it includes Moira in a papal outfit and Mariah Carey's lyrics as vows, and the finale left everyone crying.

Fans praised the final episode on Twitter, with one fan writing: "’ Patrick singing Always be my baby like his votes, and David's votes, they really killed me. He got his happy ending. "

Ad

Another fan wrote: "I am a mess that Face ID literally won't recognize me and will unlock my phone. #SchittsFinale."



Post views:

3