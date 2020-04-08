"Schitt’s Creek" finale draws 1.3 million viewers on Pop, Comedy Central and Logo – Deadline

On its largest platform, the end of Tuesday night Schitt Creek It attracted 1.3 million viewers on Pop, Comedy Central and Logo, Nielsen's live + same day stats.

The sixth and final year of the season was up 103% during the season 5 finale, and the most social show on TV of the day, according to Viacom. Also, the special documentary Kind regards, Kind regards: Farewell to Schitt’s Creek, which was broadcast only on Pop TV, was the highest-rated broadcast in the network's history.

The ratings jump for the finale was not surprising, given that the episode aired across three networks and came amid the coronavirus blockade, which has fueled television viewing across the board.

From creators Eugene and Daniel Levy, the cult comedy Fish Out of Water was a transformative series for Pop, which put the network on the original programming map and remained the network's flagship program owned by ViacomCBS.

The series followed a wealthy family who are suddenly broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke.

The cast included Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt Creek It was produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc.