Saudi Arabia declares ceasefire in Yemen, citing fears of coronavirus

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that the kingdom and its allies will observe a unilateral ceasefire in the war in Yemen starting at noon on Thursday, a move that could pave the way to end the brutal five-year conflict. .

Saudi authorities said the ceasefire was intended to fuel the UN-negotiated peace talks and that it had been prompted by fears of the spread of the coronavirus in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, where the health system has been devastated for years. of blocking and conflict.

The gesture is the first by any government involved in an international armed conflict to stop hostilities, at least in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has traumatized the world. United Nations leader Secretary General António Guterres called for a global humanitarian ceasefire two weeks ago due to the pandemic.

While Yemen is one of the few countries in the world that does not yet have a confirmed case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, aid workers fear that an outbreak there will be devastating for the war-torn country.