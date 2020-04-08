Saracens Mavericks unlicensed players and staff employed by franchise | Netball News

They are the third team to publicly announce that they are adopting the government scheme to support companies.







Saracens Mavericks is the third Vitality Netball Superleague team to publicly announce that they are suspending their players and staff.

On March 30, current Manchester Thunder champions became the first franchise to announce that they would adopt the government scheme that supports companies during the coronavirus period.

Surrey Storm followed and now the Saracens Mavericks have announced that their players and staff have been suspended to & # 39; protect the club & # 39 ;.

"As a result of the decision to suspend our players, this means that they cannot undertake the work on behalf of the franchise," said Gloria Keech, director of the franchise at Saracens Mavericks.

"While this means you will see fewer of them on our social media channels, we will make sure they are all up to date with the latest news from Saracens Mavericks.

We want to be in a strong position so that we can get going when this crisis passes. There is a real determination not only to safeguard our future as a franchise but also to take care of each other during this time. Gloria Keech – Saracens Mavericks Franchise Director

"These are not easy decisions to make, however rest assured that everything we are doing is in the best interest of the Mavericks Saracens and everyone involved."

"At Saracens Mavericks we pride ourselves on being a family, and now more than ever we all need to come together and support them as we always have," added Keech.

"We are very grateful for all the love and support we have had in the past few weeks as we have all tried to adapt to this new normal."