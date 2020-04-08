Santa Cruz County closes all beaches, parks; Surfing Forbidden – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Cruz County Health Officer issued a new order to close all parks and beaches and, in turn, ban surfing, beginning at midnight Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic in progress.

The order will last until April 15. The order was issued as a necessary measure to discourage overcrowding in recreational spaces across the county, authorities said. Surfing is prohibited until April 16.

Public playgrounds were already closed in a previous health order, but the new order affects dog parks, skate parks, golf courses, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball, and other recreational courts.

Violations of the new order can result in a misdemeanor punishable by citation or arrest, with fines of $ 1,000 also possible.

"While the vast majority of Santa Cruz County residents stay home and follow the instructions of the County Health Officer, unfortunately some visitors and community members are treating this extraordinary crisis as a holiday," said the Sheriff Jim Hart.

"We are at a critical juncture in our efforts to reduce the impacts of COVID-19, and we must ensure that we are doing everything we can to stop the spread of this disease."

For local information on COVID-19, visit www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus, call 211 or text "COVID19,quot; at 211211. Residents can also call (831) 454-4242 between 8 in the morning and 6 in the afternoon, seven days a week.