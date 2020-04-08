Sanders drops bid for 2020, leaving Biden as likely nominee

WASHINGTON – Senator Bernie Sanders, who saw his strong leadership in the Democratic primary evaporate when the party's establishment quickly lined up behind his rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far away to he. have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator's announcement makes Biden the alleged Democratic candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders plans to speak to his followers later on Wednesday.

Initially, Sanders exceeded high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October in the election campaign. But he found himself unable to turn the unwavering support of progressives into a viable path to nomination amid fears of "eligibility,quot; fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be acceptable to voters in the general election.

The 78-year-old senator began his latest offer at the White House by facing questions about whether he could win back supporters who elected him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to choosing the party establishment, Hillary Clinton. Despite winning 22 states in 2016, there was no guarantee that he was a top presidential candidate in this cycle, especially as the oldest candidate in the race.

However, Sanders used hard-hitting surveys and a solid fundraiser, raised almost entirely from small donations made online, rather than quiet and skeptical. Like the first time, it drew broad support from young voters and was able to make new strides within the Hispanic community, even though its appeal to African Americans remained small.

Sanders racked up the most votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, which opened the primary vote, and achieved an easy victory in Nevada, seemingly leaving him well-positioned to race for the Democratic nomination as a deeply crowded and divided field of alternatives sank to his around.

But a crucial endorsement of Biden by influential South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn, and a later-than-expected victory in South Carolina, propelled the former vice president to Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of the 14 states.

Within days, his top former Democratic rivals lined up and announced their endorsement of Biden. The former vice president's campaign had appeared on the verge of collapse after New Hampshire, but he found new life as the rest of the party's more moderate establishment joined around him as an alternative to Sanders.

Things only got worse the following week when Sanders lost Michigan, where he had campaigned extensively and upset Clinton in 2016. He was also hit in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho the same night and the results were so decisive that Sanders headed to Vermont without talk to him. the media.

Sanders had scheduled a rally in Ohio, but canceled it amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus, and the outbreak kept him home as his campaign seemed unsure of his next move. The senator addressed journalists the next day, but he also sounded like a candidate he already knew had been beaten.

"While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate on eligibility," Sanders said then.