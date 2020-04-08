San Francisco Muni faces questions about crowded buses amid social distance requirements – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Muni faces questions about an image of crowded bus passengers shoulder to shoulder during the coronavirus public health emergency that requires physical distancing.

The image, taken around 12:15 p.m. at Exit 38 Geary, it shows the crowded passengers standing alone. Many of the passengers appear to be elderly, and most wear masks.

The 38 Geary is one of the few Muni routes that still works, as the agency has reduced the number of routes to 17 of the most essential routes.

“People in Richmond, Western Addition, and Tenderloin who need east-west transportation to work, receive medical care, obtain services for the elderly, buy groceries, etc., are all forced to board a bus line, which results in this kind of shoulder to shoulder I just photographed today, "said Phil Shinkai, the Muni passenger who sent the photo." This is a serious violation of CDC guidelines. To make matters even worse, the fact of that most passengers are older people who are at increased risk of infection and serious complications. "

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) spokeswoman Erica Kato said the situation occurred during a time when the agency was implementing the reduced service changes and was dealing with 40 per percent of its operators that were not available.

"We warned passengers that, unfortunately, on Monday and Tuesday we would see poor service with 40% of our operators out and we still moving slowly towards the essential 17-line travel network (which started (Wednesday))," he said. Kato. "Fortunately, we don't experience what you see in the picture today due to our modified service plan."

Muni says that while the number of passengers has decreased significantly, the systems still serve approximately 100,000 passengers per day, and that the SFMTA has instituted strong health protections to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the system.

The SFMTA said that the 17 main routes that will remain in service, with some modifications, are:

L Taraval Bus

N Judah Bus

T Third Bus

1 California

8 Bayshore

9 Saint Bruno

14 mission

14R Mission Rapid

19 Polk

22 Fillmore

24 Divisadero

25 treasure island

29 sunset

38 Geary

38R Geary Rapid

44 O’Shaughnessy

49 Van Ness / Mission

You can find more information about Muni's service changes at SFMTA.com/COVID19.