San Bernardino County orders residents to cover their faces when leaving home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino County public health officials are now directing residents to cover their faces as they leave their homes for essential services in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As with other Southland counties, San Bernardino recommends fabric face covers such as bandanas or bandanas. Surgical masks and N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

"Staying at home, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand washing are much more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and facial coatings are not a substitute for those practices," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, Officer County Public Health Office.

Tuesday's health officials also ordered that all faith-based services be electronic only. Residents cannot leave their homes for driving parades, transportation services, or to pick up nonessential items.

MORE: Coronavirus: Los Angeles County, City Officials Again Urge the Public to Refrain from Purchasing Medical-Grade Masks

“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. However, right now is a critical time for our country and our community: We can still celebrate this moment from the safety of our individual homes as we help flatten the curve and save lives, ”said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Curt. Hagman. "When we stay home we help our healthcare workers and our emergency services and vulnerable populations beat COVID-19."

Violating the order could mean a fine of up to $ 1,000, up to 90 days in prison, or both.

As of April 7, San Bernardino County has 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 coronavirus-related deaths. For more information on the coronavirus in San Bernardino County, click here.