Sadio Mane & # 39; accepts & # 39; Liverpool can be denied the Premier League title | Football news

Mane: "It is my dream and I want to win it this year. If that is not the case, I will accept it, it is part of life. I hope we win it next year."





Sadio Mane admits that the coronavirus crisis has been "difficult for Liverpool,quot;

Sadio Mane says he will "understand,quot; if Liverpool is denied winning the Premier League title due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jurgen Klopp's fugitive leaders seemed destined to lift their first top-notch trophy in 30 years until English football halted amid the pandemic that has gripped the world.

As things stand, the 2019/20 campaign has been suspended indefinitely and will only be resumed when it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so, although calls have been made for the season to be null and void.

That would prevent Liverpool from winning the title, despite his huge 25-point lead over Manchester City in second place and being just two wins away from being crowned champion.

"I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love," said Mane. talkSPORT. "But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the most complicated situation."

"But for me, it is my dream and I want to win it this year. If that is not the case, I will accept it, it is part of life. I hope we win it next year."

Liverpool received a boost on Tuesday when UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said he could not see "in any way,quot; that Klopp's team could end the season without the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, in Belgium, Club Brugge could be crowned champion early after the Jupiler Pro League board of directors recommended that the season end earlier.

The recommendation has yet to be endorsed at a general assembly meeting on April 15, with Club Brugge, like Liverpool, runaway leaders, with a 15-point lead at the top of the table.

Mane, however, insists he doesn't feel like a champion yet, adding: "I think not yet. I love my job and I love soccer, I want to win on the field."