RTD to reduce service on B-Line, G-Line due to a coronavirus pandemic; no changes to A-Line service

By
Matilda Coleman
RTD will add two of its three commuter rail corridors, specifically Line B and Line G, to the long list of bus and train routes that will undergo frequency reductions beginning April 19 due to heavy passenger drops. resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Service on the G line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge will decrease to 30 minutes from the current 15 minute frequency on the line. B-Line service to Westminster will run every 30 minutes to every hour, the Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday.

Line A from the University of Colorado to Denver International Airport will maintain its frequencies for 15 minutes.

The move follows a decision by RTD leaders last month to cut frequency on all light rail and bus lines to weekend service, while the pandemic keeps people at home. The result is a 40% drop in service from current levels.

The changes will remain in effect until September 20.

