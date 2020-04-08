RTD to reduce service on B-Line, G-Line due to a coronavirus pandemic; no changes to A-Line service

RTD will add two of its three commuter rail corridors, specifically Line B and Line G, to the long list of bus and train routes that will undergo frequency reductions beginning April 19 due to heavy passenger drops. resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Service on the G line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge will decrease to 30 minutes from the current 15 minute frequency on the line. B-Line service to Westminster will run every 30 minutes to every hour, the Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday.

Line A from the University of Colorado to Denver International Airport will maintain its frequencies for 15 minutes.

The move follows a decision by RTD leaders last month to cut frequency on all light rail and bus lines to weekend service, while the pandemic keeps people at home. The result is a 40% drop in service from current levels.

The changes will remain in effect until September 20.

"This is the most extensive package of service changes RTD has made in its half-century history," said Acting RTD General Manager Paul J. Ballard. "As our dedicated team of employees continues to serve our passengers who need us most, our agency will continue to monitor passengers, preparing for the day when the highest demand returns and we can restore service."

RTD said social distancing will be more important than ever as service levels decrease. Passengers must use their discretion when deciding whether to board any vehicle.

RTD lowered all fares system-wide on Sunday and suspended service on 16th Street Free MallRide and Free MetroRide due to a swoop in passengers.