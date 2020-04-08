Rockies vs. Simulation Rangers at MLB The Show 20, April 8, 2020 – Up News Info

Home Local News Rockies vs. Simulation Rangers at MLB The Show 20, April 8, 2020...

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Upon entering Wednesday's game, the Rockies were 8-3.

The Rockies host the Rangers in the second of a two-game series on Wednesday. The broadcast will begin at 2 p.m.

Mobile device users, if you can't watch the Twitch stream, tap here.

