Rob Lowe dresses up as Tiger King Star Joe Exotic – Are you starring in a project directed by Ryan Murphy?

Rob Lowe has dressed up as Netflix Tiger king Joe Exotic and now people expect him to be starring in a movie or series about the former zoo keeper turned into a convicted felon. Rob Lowe turned to his official Instagram account, where he has 1.5 million followers. Calling himself "Rob Exotic," the 56-year-old actor stated that he and Ryan Murphy are in talks about a Joe Exotic project starring Rob. Rob donned a camouflage cap saying "Bass Pro Shops,quot; wearing a long blonde mullet and earrings similar to the ones Joe Exotic wore in the popular docuseries. Rob chose a floral print shirt with big cats and snuggled up his pet dog instead of a tiger. Rob's son John left a comment asking his father to "please lower the dog,quot; as this was traumatic.

Ryan Murphy has not released an official statement at this time regarding an upcoming Tiger king project, but People magazine confirmed that Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy are talking about a project. Although nothing has been officially announced, it appears that Rob Lowe's photos and statement were more than a suggestion, a playful comment, or even a joke.

Rob Lowe shared the following statement along with three photos in which he donned Joe Exotic's outfit and took on the character of Tiger King.

Rob exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will develop our version of this crazy story. Stay tuned!"

You can check out the photos Rob Lowe shared on Instagram below.

Fans are already saying they'd love to see Rob Lowe play Joe Exotic in some kind of Tiger king drama. Rob Low has earned critical praise for some of his portrayals of other people, including convicted murderer Drew Peterson and prosecutor Jeff Ashton of Casey Anthony.

Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy talking about developing a Tiger King adaptation https://t.co/3EmnP8HFmz – People people) April 8, 2020

Netflix series Tiger King has taken the nation by storm, and as more people spend their time at home during the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockades, people are watching the series that highlights not just big cat abuse. like tigers and lions when kept captive, but Joe Exotic's rivalry with fellow big cat owner Carole Baskin.

What do you think of Rob Lowe starring in a Joe Exotic biopic?



