Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Mulling Joe Exotic Scripted Project to star in Lowe – Deadline

Rob Lowe could be facing Joe Exotic, the main character of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, mayhem and madness. Lowe is in talks with Ryan Murphy about a written adaptation of the wild tale, which he would headline.

Lowe scoffed at the potential project in an instagram post, posing as Oklahoma's animal trainer at the center of the series, who is now in prison for hiring a hitman to murder a local activist. of animal rights.

"Ryan Murphy and I will develop our version of this crazy story. Stay tuned! "He wrote.

Lowe and Murphy are friends; Lowe currently stars in Fox spin-off series 9-1-1: lone star, co-created and executive producer for Murphy.

There are no details about the project and if it would be a movie or limited series. If it comes to fruition, it would probably be for Netflix, where Murphy is under a general mega deal.

Related story & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; draws 34 million viewers in the first 10 days on Netflix, dwarfing & # 39; Stranger Things 2 & # 39;

Tiger king According to Nielsen, it hit the broadcast on Friday, March 20, and during its opening weekend attracted an average audience of nearly 2.4 million American viewers. It drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, overshadowing season 2 numbers for the hit Netflix series Strange things.

Netflix's docuseries focus on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former owner of an Oklahoma tiger zoo serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder plot. hired Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big cat operation.

This would be the second scripted version of the Joe Exotic story. UCP is under development in Exotic Joe, a limited series starring and produced by Kate McKinnon. the SNL The star would play Carole Baskin, the activist who tangles with Exotic in the wild tale. That project is based on the second season of Wondery & # 39; s Over my dead body podcast

Under Murphy's overall deal with Netflix, he has limited series Hollywood set for a release date of May 1. That series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after World War II as they try to reach Tinseltown, regardless of cost. Netflix's Murphy's Helm The prom, a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated theatrical musical starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, had its production closed amid the current coronavirus crisis.