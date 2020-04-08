Rita Wilson wants a big party for her funeral after coronavirus diagnosis

WENN

The actress of & # 39; The fugitive girlfriend & # 39; She wants her husband, actor Tom Hanks, to throw a massive party to celebrate her if she dies before him after the couple hired covid-19.

Rita Wilson wants Tom Hanks to celebrate his life with "lots of singing and dancing" if she dies before him.

Earlier this year 2020, the couple became the first star to be publicly diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. And, after battling the disease, the star reflected on death in a prerecorded segment in the Tuesday, April 7, 2020 installment of "the Kelly Clarkson to show"Where she said that she and her husband have had" very serious discussions "about how he will handle his death.

"I said, 'Look, if something happens and I have to go before you do, I just want you to know that there are a couple of things I want. One is that I want you to be super sad for a long time," Rita said, while the audience and Kelly were laughing.

"The second thing was that he wanted a party. He wanted to celebrate and he wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and feeling that it was being celebrated," added the 63-year-old.

In 2015, Rita underwent a double mastectomy one month after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and in December 2015, announced that she was "100 percent healthy."

"In some ways, cancer was a blessing," he told Kelly. "It really taught me to live each moment to the fullest and each moment as if it were the last."

"We don't know what tomorrow will bring. We have to be able to live and go out today saying 'Wow, that's fine. I did it. I did everything I wanted to do. I lived the life I wanted to live today," Rita added.