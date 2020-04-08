Rich The Kid and Lil Uzi Vert's past fight is explained

Instagram / WENN

The two hip-hop stars exchanged insults before they decided to bury the ax last year, and previously it was unknown what made them attack each other.

Up News Info –

Rich the Kid Y Lil Uzi Vert they used to be strengthening each other. The two hip-hop stars exchanged insults before they decided to bury the ax last year. At the time, it was not known why the two disagreed, but now, podcast "No Jumper" Adam22 puts an end to the mystery.

In his recent appearance on VladTV, Adam revealed that his flesh stemmed from Rich wanting to sign a deal with Uzi. "He almost signed with Uzi, he signed with Famous Dex," Adam said of Rich. While the host was shocked, Adam continued, "Yes, that's what their beef was all about. It was very early."

"Uzi was one of those guys Rich was hanging out with and thought he was going to sign with him and obviously it would have been his biggest hit to date as A&R," Adam continued explaining.

Uzi rejected the offer and eventually signed with Generation Now. "[If he] got him to sign with Rich Forever, that would be amazing. He would be fighting Rich The Kid right now instead of DJ Drama," Adam shared.

In 2018, the Atlanta native denied signing with Lil Uzi. "Not right now, maybe back then," he said during the Power 106 radio appearance in Los Angeles with The Cruz Show. "Maybe I would sign it in my business, but for personal reasons I wouldn't sign it."

He also accused Lil Uzi of trying to copy his style. "Aw, look at my son [Lil Uzi Vert] trying to look like me," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside an image of the artist "Sauce It Up" sporting freshly dyed green dreadlocks while holding a gigantic crab. While he didn't offer much of an explanation for how exactly Lil Uzi copied it, RTK was apparently talking about artist "You Was Right" green fears.