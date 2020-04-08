RHOA's Sheree Whitfield asks the public for help finding her 77-year-old mother who has been missing for 2 weeks

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; star Sheree Whitfield is asking the public for help finding her 77-year-old mother who has reportedly been missing for about two weeks.

The Sandy Spring Police Department in Georgia is looking for Thelma Ferguson, whom her family last saw on March 23 after leaving their Sandy Springs home to go to the bank.

Sheree revealed Wednesday night that she was working with police to find her mother, but decided to share the information with her 940,000 Instagram followers in hopes of finding her sooner.

Please keep my mother and family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains! Sheree wrote. “I was hesitant to post my concerns about my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I am also quite private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mother had taken personal vacations without notifying the family and we respected that side of her. However, this is the longest time that has passed without communicating with anyone in the family or friends. "

Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt. She was driving a 2009 gray Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate of RMZ5773, according to police. He reportedly has ties to people living in Ohio and California.

Ferguson's family said they have no known medical problems, according to police. It was not immediately clear if foul play was suspected.

“Right now we lean on God and stay positive and praying for his safe return home.

HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers works, ”Sheree said. “I ask that everyone pray for my mother's safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ** If anyone has information, we ask that they call Sandy Springs Police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at [email protected] 🙏🏾 thanks! "

