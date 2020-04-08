Results of the backup camera problem in the recall of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans Fiat Chrysler 365K – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans.

The more than 365,000 vehicles, sold primarily in North America, are being recalled because the image from the rear view camera may remain illuminated longer than allowed.

Vehicles with the problem include certain Ram trucks and Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Renegade SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Also included are certain SUVs Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee 2020, and muscle 2019 Dodge Challenger cars. All have 8.4 or 12 inch radio screens.

Screens can remain illuminated for more than 10 seconds after vehicles shift into reverse. This can distract drivers. Fiat Chrysler says no accidents or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified as of May 22. Distributors will update the software or it could be done over the Internet.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)