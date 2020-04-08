Report: NBA is considering "diabetes-like,quot; tests for coronavirus that could accelerate return of the game

The NBA is exploring a plan that would use a "diabetes-like,quot; blood test that could quickly determine if players have COVID-19 with just a puncture, according to an ESPN report.

The idea remains in the early stages, ESPN reported Monday.

"League sources emphasized that this issue is in the exploratory phase and that there is no clear timetable on when the efficacy of any device can be tested," wrote ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "They also noted that advances in science and medicine are advancing at a rapid pace, with collaboration across borders, offering hope that innovative solutions will be possible sooner rather than later."

Rapid response tests could be the first step in a timeline that could see the games return, according to some associates with the league.

"Rapid test results are key to getting back to work, back to sports, everything," an NBA general manager told ESPN. "Regardless of the job you have and the environment you work in, if you interact with people, we all have to feel safe doing it. Sport is no different."

This news comes in the wake of a story by The Washington Post about Abbott Laboratories in Illinois, which began sending a similar type of rapid response test across the country last week. Those tests, which have been approved by the FDA, are said to give results in five to 13 minutes.