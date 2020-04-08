Renowned singer-songwriter John Prine died aged 73 of complications from coronavirus – Up News Info

John Prine, the resourceful singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreak, indignities, and absurdities of everyday life in "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello in There," and many other indelible songs, died Tuesday at the age of 73 years. .

His family announced his death from complications of the coronavirus; He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

His wife, Fiona, said last month that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she has since recovered, but her husband was hospitalized on March 26 with symptoms of coronavirus. They put him on a respirator and he remained in the intensive care unit for several days.

Winner of a Grammy life achievement earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body. He sang his conversational lyrics in a harsh voice for a life of bad luck, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.

He joked that he used to play guitar so often that his older brother taught him when he was a teenager that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open heart, eye for detail, and sharp, surreal humor brought him the greatest admiration from critics, colleagues like Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and younger stars like Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after of the.

In 2017 Rolling Stone proclaimed him "The Mark Twain of American songwriting."

Prine started playing as a young Army veteran who made up songs to combat boredom while delivering the US mail. USA In Maywood, Illinois. He and his friend, folk singer Steve Goodman, were still honing their skills at the Old Town School of Folk Music when Kristofferson, a rising star at the time, heard them sing one night in Chicago and invited them to share his stage. in New York City. The late film critic Roger Ebert, then with the Chicago Sun-Times, also saw one of his shows and declared him a "remarkable new composer."

Suddenly noticed by America's most popular folk, rock and country singers, Prine signed with Atlantic Records and released their first album in 1971.

"He was really writing about characters, giving them names," Prine said, recalling his long career in a January 2016 public television interview that was posted on his website.

“You just sit and look around you. You don't have to make things up. If you just try to decipher the description of what's going on, and don't try to over-describe something, then leave room for the reader or listener to complete their experience with it, and become part of it. "

He was among the many promoted as a "New Dylan,quot; and among the few who survived and found their own way. Few composers could match their pun, their empathy, or their imagination.

"I try to look through someone else's eyes," he told Ebert in 1970. His characters were ordinary people and confirmed eccentrics, facing the frustrations and pleasures that anyone could identify with. "Sam Stone,quot; tracks the decline of a drug addicted Vietnam veteran through the eyes of his little daughter. "Donald and Lydia,quot; tells of a quote between a shy army girl and a small town, both searching in vain for "love hidden deep in your heart,quot;:

They made love in the mountains, they made love in the streams

they made love in the valleys, they made love in their dreams.

But when they were done, there was nothing to say,

Because they mostly made love ten miles away.

"He writes beautiful songs," Dylan once said to MTV producer Bill Flanagan. “I remember when Kris Kristofferson first brought him on the scene. All those things about Sam Stone, the soldier-junkie-dad, and Donald and Lydia, where people make love from ten miles away, no one but Prine could write like that. "

Prine's mischief shone in songs like "Illegal Smile," which he swore was not about marijuana; "Spanish Pipedream,quot;, about a topless waitress with "something up her sleeve,quot;; and "Dear Abby," in which Prine imagines the advice columnist fed up with crybaby and hypochondriacs.

"You have no complaints," replies his Abby:

You are what you are and you are not what you are not

so listen Buster and listen well

Stop wishing bad luck and knock on wood! "

Prine was never a huge commercial success, but instead acted for more than four decades, often selling his records in club appearances where he was mentor to rising bluegrass and country musicians.

"I felt like I was going door to door getting to know people and cleaning their carpets and selling them a record," he joked in a 1995 Associated Press interview.

Many others adopted his songs. Bonnie Raitt made an exclusive tune from "Angel from Montgomery," about the lonely dreams of a lonely housewife, and performed it at the 2020 Grammy ceremony. Bette Midler recorded "Hello in There," the moving version of Prine on old age. Prine wrote "Unwed Fathers,quot; for Tammy Wynette, and "Love Is on a Roll,quot; for Don Williams.

Others who covered Prine's music included Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, John Denver, the Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, and the Old Crow Medicine Show.

Prine himself viewed Dylan and Cash as key influences, bridges between folk and country whose duet on Dylan's Nash country rock album "Nashville Skyline,quot; made Prine feel there was a place for him in contemporary music. Although he grew up primarily in Maywood, he spent summers in Paradise, Kentucky, and felt such an affinity for his family's roots there that it would be called "Pure Kentuckian."

Prine was married three times and appreciated a relationship that lasted. In 1999, he and Iris DeMent shared vocals on the classic song from their album "In Spite of Ourselves,quot;, a tribute to an old married couple.

Despite ourselves, we will end up sitting on a rainbow

Against all odds, we are the door's grand prize.

Let's get our noses out of our faces

There will be nothing but big old hearts dancing in our eyes

Prine preferred songs about feelings to current music, but sometimes answered the headlines of the day. Prine's parents had moved to the Chicago suburb from Paradise, a coal mining town devastated by open-pit mining that inspired one of their sharpest protest songs, "Paradise." It appeared on his first album, along with "Your Flag Decal Won & # 39; t Get You Into Heaven Anymore,quot;, which criticized what he saw as false patriotism around the Vietnam War.

Many years later, when President George W. Bush sent soldiers to war, Prine also had a song for that. In "Some Humans Are Not Humans," he wrote: "You are feeling your freedom, and the world behind you, a Texas cowboy, begins his own war in Iraq."

Prine's carefree charisma made him a natural for the movies. He appeared in the John Mellencamp movie "Falling From Grace,quot; and in Billy Bob Thornton's "Daddy and Them,quot;. Her other Grammy Awards include Best Contemporary Folk Recording for her 1991 album "The Missing Years," with guest vocalists such as Raitt, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and Phil Everly. He won Best Traditional Folk Album in 2004 for "Beautiful Dreamer,quot;.

Prine did not allow illness to prevent her from playing or recording. In 2013, long after surviving throat cancer, he was diagnosed with an unrelated and operable form of lung cancer, but he also recovered from that, often sharing the stage with DeMent and other younger artists. In the playful talking blues "When I Get to Heaven,quot; from the 2018 album "The Tree of Forgiveness,quot;, he promised to have the last laugh for all eternity.

When I get to heaven, I'm going to shake God's hand

Thank you for more blessings than a man can bear.

So I'm going to buy a guitar and start a rock and roll band

Check into a fancy hotel; Is not the great life after death?

He is survived by his wife, Fiona, two children Jack and Tommy, his stepson Jody and three grandchildren.