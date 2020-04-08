Remy Ma talks about female artist making fun of her, fans think she is Nicki Minaj

Instagram

The New York raptor talks about her new enmity with a female artist during an Instagram Live with her best friend and rapper Fat Joe, though she refuses to name names.

Remy Ma United Fat Joe in a recent Instagram Live with the first discussing her new feud with a female artist. The New York raptor, however, declined to name names when it comes to the artist's identity.

Remy told her best friend that someone showed her messages from the undisclosed female star, presenting her "crazy talk" about Remy, much to Remy's surprise. "I really can't say who it is or say what was said because you know, people will know who said it," Remy added.

"I just couldn't believe it. Every time someone came up to me and said like me, this was said," he continued explaining. "I thought, nah, I don't think they're saying it because we had a conversation and I said, 'Me, you were supposed to say the best. I'm supposed to say I'm the best. They'll try to pit us against each other."

However, when they showed her the messages, she couldn't find the reason why someone even spoke badly to her. "How do you hate me? How could you try to wish me ill? I come from below," he said.

Even though Remy didn't release any names, people assumed that he might be talking about Nicki Minaj or Foxy Brown, with whom you are getting fat. Remy and Nicki's feud began after Nicki ignored the other song in 2007 "Dirty Money". "Tell him b *** h with the crown to run like Chris Brown/ She won three rounds, I'm going to need a hundred of you / Oh don't you know? I bet everyone knows now, "then Nicki rapped.

Later, in a 2010 interview, Remy shared that he faced "Anaconda" hitmaker over the lines. "When I saw her at her party, I thought, 'Yeah, what was that phrase about?'" Remy said. "To this day, I think it was a stab at me. That's what you do in rap, and I'm fine with that."

Remy seemed to be friendly with Nicki until 2016, when she called an opponent who refers to herself as the "queen" in "Money Showers". Many believed that it was a shadow on Nicki. Later in 2017, Remy released "Shether," which was a diss track directed at Nicki.