Reginae's Tik Tok reenactment of Lil Wayne's unforgettable deposition tape reminds us that she really is her father's daughter

Reginae Carter has become a fan favorite on Instagram during the quarantine season. With his many Tik Tok videos that he later shares on Instagram, having fun dancing and acting mainly, he gives us a kiki almost daily.

YES, it has kept us entertained with recreating all of our favorite movies, "Waiting to Exhale," "Player's Club," and "Baby Boy," to name a few. Today he blessed us with Wayne's infamous 2012 deposition tape.

If you recall, in 2012, the New Orleans rapper was sued by Quincy Jones III for a documentary about the same rapper. Wayne felt the documentary was "scandalous," according to TMZ, and wanted to prevent it from debuting, and part of that process was a deposition.

The now-37-year-old rapper was questioned by Quincy Jones' attorney, the man who was suing Wayne, and he had everything to say except what was asked.

While sitting at a table, wearing a gray Trukfit hoodie, rapper "Lollipop,quot; let him know he had gotten over it. In the 6-minute, 11-second clip, the boy at home had a lot of ridiculous phrases. Even if we forget, her 21-year-old daughter reminded us of it today.

Part of the statement, shown in the clip above, Wayne reminded the lawyer that he could not be "saved,quot;.

"You know he can't save you, right? In the real world, that guy right there," he continued. "He can't save you in the real world, just so you know."

The lawyer asked, "What does that mean?"

Wayne replied, "I don't have to give more details."

When the judge tells the lawyer to ask his next question, the lawyer asks Wayne, "Is he a threat against me?"

He simply replied, "No, sir. It is not. No sir. It is not."

Reginae's impersonation of her dad is funny. From gestures to smiles, she clearly knows it as the back of her hand. Also dressed in a gray sweatshirt, she played her father.

It is no surprise that he is acting because he has not only voiced this many times, but also had a role in Lifetime’s Pride & Justice: Atlanta.

Additionally, she expressed a desire to retire from Clark Atlanta University to pursue her acting career, something she mentioned in T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, while talking to her mom Toya.

With the videos he has posted, during this time, hopefully, there will be more acting jobs. She has proven to be a favorite on these Innanet streets.

This is clearly the reason why we declare that you own the quarantine season. Anyway, take a look at the videos above, Roomies.

