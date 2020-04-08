Reginae Carter misses her uncle Rudy and makes fans cry with these photos

The other day would have been Toya Johnson's late brother, Rudy and Toya's anniversary, along with their daughter Reginae Carter shared emotional posts on their social media account to commemorate the day.

This is what Nae shared on her social media account that made fans cry.

'I miss you every day! Think of yourself every day! I just hope you're proud of me, giving me your best smile ❤️ heavenly happy birthday 🙏🏾 I wish you were here so I could ask you questions like I used to and so I can hear you laugh again! I love you! ❤️ ’Nae captioned her post.

One follower said: definitely I would definitely be in the house making sure you had company and were safe! He would be doing these Tik Toks with you too! He's looking down smiling and definitely proud of you baby! "

Another commenter posted the following message: "Rudy, I remember when I used to be on the show …"

Someone else said, "I know it hurts too much, I lost my brother 5 years ago and the pain of him leaving has not been easier," and another follower posted this: "The bond that you two shared. OMG I loved it. Heavenly happy birthday. "

One commenter wrote: "I am praying for you and I am sure that he is super proud of the woman you are and who you are going to be."

Another follower said: definitely I would definitely be in the house making sure you had company and were safe! He would be doing these Tik Toks with you too! He's looking down smiling and definitely proud of you baby! "

Someone else said: ‘OMG, I was so hurt when he passed away. Happy birthday Rudy! I pray for you and your family. "

Toya also shared an emotional message on her social media account to remember her late brother Rudy, who passed away a few years ago.

Ad

People sent all their love to Toya and her family and shared kind words for her late brother.



Post views:

6 6