Reese Witherspoon sells her father's car to compensate the rapper – fans are delighted to see them live on IG

While the world does what it must to thwart the spread of the coronavirus, Reese Witherspoon was eager to collaborate. There is no doubt that many people, if they are not anxious about losing their job or their homes, are very bored at home, anxiously waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to come to an end.

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon partnered with Migos Offset on Instagram Live, joining people like other celebrities who have participated in IG Live conversations for the benefit of their fans. Witherspoon and Offset have reportedly teamed up to promote a new broadcast network in which they both host reality television series.

The network is Quibi, and the pair of unlikely collaborators managed to have enough material to talk about due to Offset's new reality series, Skrrt With Offset.

Offset fans know he is a huge fan of vintage and classic car models, as is the father of Reese Witherspoon, who used to collect the 1975 Cadillac El Dorados.

Offset talking about collecting classic cars and Reese as if I contacted my dad to buy his 75 El Dorado … that even pic.twitter.com/j4uaJtBeJu – Ira Madison III (@ira) April 6, 2020

Offset was really excited to hear about his father's collection, noting the huge market price of the aforementioned Cadillac model. Witherspoon, in her characteristic southern accent, tells the rapper that she was sure the car was sitting on her patio in Nashville.

the Legally Blonde Star then goes on to say that she wanted to connect the rapper with his father's contact information so that Offset could get his hands on the vehicle. Viewers of their interaction were pleased to see that two different people from completely separate worlds were able to find common ground and get along so well.

On the other hand, some on social media were concerned about how Cardi B would react to the conversation. Fans of the "Bodak Yellow,quot; artist know she's not afraid to speak her mind and get into a fight for her man.

As rapper fans know, he is married to Cardi B and they share a son, Kulture Kiari. Witherspoon, on the other hand, is married to Jim Toth.



