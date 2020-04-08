Rebecca Black feels "different" every day with her sexuality while identifying herself as a stranger

Instagram

Admitting that she & # 39; made a conscious decision not to go out, like & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, the creator of hits of & # 39; Friday & # 39; reveals that he had recently had a breakup with a girlfriend.

Rebecca Black It has come out as weird. The singer, who had previously expressed her opinion that sexuality exists on a spectrum, identified her own sexuality in public for the first time in an episode of the "Dating Straight" podcast.

During the interview, the creator of "Friday" hits admitted that prior to this, she "made a conscious decision not to say" go out. "" She told co-hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman. "People started asking and I stopped answering. I'm still in the process, it seems."

When asked how she specifically identifies herself, Rebecca replied: "Every day is different, it is something that in the last years obviously I have had many conversations with myself … and with you, my friends and my family".

However, he added: "For me, the word 'queer' feels great. I've dated many different types of people, and I just don't know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little bit more the & # 39; gay & # 39; side that others ".

During the interview, YouTube's unique sensation also revealed that he had recently had a breakup with a woman. "I was dating someone and I know they could see this … but one of the reasons we went through this breakup was because they really needed time alone with me, not theirs, but just overall," he said. "But I'm fine … every day is really different."

With that said, you don't intend to jump into another relationship anytime soon. "I really don't want to go out right now, but even if I did, I have no choice," he shared. "Unless I wanted to … go out on Skype for people."

<br />

Rebecca went on to describe her current relationship with her ex, saying that they are still trying to be there for each other and support each other. "It is a strange time to go through a breakup," he explained. "Because you're not going to go out and meet new people."