Read the new coronavirus rules for supermarkets in Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker announced new emergency rules for grocery stores in Massachusetts on Wednesday, building on the state's efforts to address the shopping crowds during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new order limits the number of people allowed at one time within most stores to 40 percent of the store's maximum occupancy and advises supermarkets to designate one-way aisles "when practical." The updated rules come after an earlier order two weeks ago that temporarily banned reusable bags, mandated exclusive shopping hours for seniors, and other clean-up and social distancing initiatives.

While some stores have already voluntarily adopted the new rules, Baker said the order came Wednesday after hearing concerns from local officials about overcrowding in grocery stores.

Here is the full set of additional guidelines:

1) Store specific maximum allowable occupancy levels

to. Each grocery store will limit occupancy to 40 percent of its maximum allowable occupancy level as documented on its occupancy permit registered with the municipal building department or other municipal record holder in order to provide social distance in the store while Sufficient public access to food supplies and necessities is preserved.

• Stores with a maximum occupancy of 25 people or less are exempt from this requirement. Local health boards should consult with these stores to ensure adequate protection.

yes. Grocery store staff must monitor the number of customers entering and leaving the store to demonstrate compliance with the maximum occupancy level allowed.

C. The occupant count will include customers and employees.

re. No Local Health Board will prescribe or impose a different limitation on the occupancy levels of grocery stores.

me. Grocery stores can calculate and employ an average number of staff per shift to count employees present in the retail space to account for incidental movement of employees in and out of the retail space.

2) If lines are formed outside of the grocery store, staff should monitor the line to ensure that customers maintain an adequate distance from each other.

3) If lines form outside the grocery store or other physical safety concerns, local authorities should be notified and consulted.

4) Local health boards are advised to minimize the application of specialized rules that dictate which products may or may not be offered for sale to the public and how those products may be displayed. When local health boards have particular concerns about individual products, the boards should consult with store operators to discuss the value of special safety protocols to reduce risk.

5) Since grocery stores are a critical supplier during this time, local health boards must work with these companies to ensure that essential foods and products are available to the public without interruption. Every effort should be made to ensure the continued operation of supermarkets. If health issues develop regarding the operation of an individual grocery store, local health boards should do their utmost to address concerns with the grocery store rather than seek punitive measures.

6) If a grocery store offers online delivery or curb pickup capabilities, customers should be encouraged to use those methods before entering the store.

7) Grocery stores should communicate with customers through in-store posters and public service announcements. When practical, retailers should designate one-way aisles in stores to maximize customer space and should identify one-way aisles with signage and floor markings.

8) The entire Order of the Commissioner of March 25, 2020 is still in force. However, grocery stores are reminded to continue to provide alternate hours, at least one hour each day early in the morning, for adults age 60 and older to limit their potential exposure. These hours must be posted visibly and must be applied by grocery stores.

