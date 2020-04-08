Raveena Tandon teases in a flashback video and left her daughter embarrassed



We love the bond that Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha share. The two have spent a lot of time together. They have been entertained with numerous social media fads and Tik Tok challenges.



Taking on her social media today, Raveena posted a video from New York vacation. She is seen walking the streets with her husband, Anil Thadani, and their daughter. Suddenly she starts dancing on the sidewalk. This seems to have embarrassed Rasha, who tried to stop her. But to make matters worse, Father Anil also joined Raveena and shook her leg. Rasha, embarrassed by her parents, tries to flee. This video surely makes for a nice family moment.