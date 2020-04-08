Rapper Chynna Rogers dies at 25

Chynna Rodgers / Instagram
West Philadelphia native and rapper Chynna rogers he's dead at 25, E! Confirmed news.
"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," the Rogers family said in a statement to E! News. His cause of death is currently unknown.
Rogers began her modeling career when she signed with Ford Models at the age of 14. He later went on to work with the late record producer A $ AP Yams, born Steven Rodriguez.
After getting involved with the A $ AP mob, Rogers began to build her career as a rapper.
In an interview with Gallow Since 2018, the young rapper talked about how to overcome drug addiction, her music and shared that exactly one year after rehabilitation, her mother had died. However, he did not let his mother's death challenge his sobriety.
"My mother would be very close to me if I used it as an excuse to fall," she told the publication. "It's just one more reason to work and do this shit."
Speaking to the publication about her past drug addiction, Rogers explained, "Two or three years ago, I felt like I hadn't been through enough terrible things to deserve to have this as a career. I didn't feel like I deserved it." Live from talking about my life because I couldn't relate to enough people. It wasn't just drug addiction, but also all of the behaviors that go with it, all the situations that you end up in and the people that you end up living that life with. "
She added, "Now I feel like I've been through enough shit already. Now I feel like I can really talk to you guys about something."
Rogers released some EPs, including I am not here. This is not happening in 2015 and music 2 dies 2 in 2016. She was also known for her hit singles "Selfie,quot; and "Glen Coco,quot;.
On Instagram, friends of Rogers posted tributes honoring the life of the late rapper.
"Chynna. I remember when we were young turkeys. Sitting on my mother's porch eating chicken wings, greasy hands … and we talked about all the things we wanted to do. Remember how she screwed us up years later? You're an artist. Always I watched how you played with words, "Gianni Lee He wrote on Instagram, along with portraits of the rapper. "You were gifted with the pen, you were a real writer. You showed it to everyone in the game. You had me research Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Hitchcock. I remember we were on the Lower East Side and you were upset that you had to play watch me over. to be able to paint … So I took these photos for you. I never had a chance to send them to you. I love you man … you are a legend and I know you are happy. now. "
Ryan Rose On Instagram, he also shared an emotional tribute to his friend "Chizzy,quot;.
Rose wrote: "Chizzy, I have never lost a girlfriend, brother. I have known you since you were 14. Literally sleepovers, biddin, drinking 4 lokos, flashmobbin downtown, visiting you in New York, smoke sessions like real shit you said to him 2 weeks ago, you were coming to Las Vegas and we were going to bond. This is the most unexpected shit of 2020. I love you, we miss you. See you on the other side, Chizzy. "
%MINIFYHTML1994712ead1d719c527331ee77317dfe7%%MINIFYHTML1994712ead1d719c527331ee77317dfe8%