West Philadelphia native and rapper Chynna rogers he's dead at 25, E! Confirmed news.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," the Rogers family said in a statement to E! News. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Rogers began her modeling career when she signed with Ford Models at the age of 14. He later went on to work with the late record producer A $ AP Yams, born Steven Rodriguez.

After getting involved with the A $ AP mob, Rogers began to build her career as a rapper.

In an interview with Gallow Since 2018, the young rapper talked about how to overcome drug addiction, her music and shared that exactly one year after rehabilitation, her mother had died. However, he did not let his mother's death challenge his sobriety.

"My mother would be very close to me if I used it as an excuse to fall," she told the publication. "It's just one more reason to work and do this shit."