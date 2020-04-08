Rangers criticize SPFL's proposal to end leagues below Premier as "abhorrent,quot; | Football news

The Rangers emphasize their belief that the Premier League season must be completed on the field; Propose to release prize money early to help clubs in financial difficulties due to coronavirus

















Charles Paterson of Sky Sports News has the latest from Scotland, where a vote will be held on a resolution recommending the immediate end of the 2019/20 football season in all divisions below the Premier.

Rangers have criticized the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) plans to end the season prematurely for leagues below the Premier League, saying the fact that clubs can be "unfairly,quot; relegated is "abhorrent."

The SPFL submitted proposals on Wednesday to immediately end the Championship, League One and League Two due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final ranking of those three leagues would be determined by points per game.

That would result in Dundee United returning to the Premier League, with Raith Rovers moving on to the Championship and Cove Rangers being promoted to League One.

On the other hand, Partick Thistle would be relegated to League One, with Stranraer going down to League Two. Partick has already released a statement saying that "they simply will not accept this proposal as it is."

Partick Thistle, who will be relegated to League One under SPFL plans, says he will not accept them.

The SPFL also said that, if their plans are approved, it will consult with the clubs about a possible league restructuring before the 2020/21 season.

However, the Rangers have quickly voiced their opposition to these plans, releasing a statement that says, "It is abhorrent that certain clubs could be unfairly relegated if current SPFL proposals were implemented.

"We must test the Scottish game in the future. Any restructuring of the SPFL or other solutions to the current impasse should take time to analyze in detail and consider all options.

"The consequences of forcing change without due care and attention will have serious consequences for the Scottish game. Scottish football must work together for the common good of each club, its staff and its supporters."

Rangers want the Premier League season to be completed on the field; They currently outnumber Celtic leaders by 13 points.

"Any attempt to change the railroad to existing rules or bypass corporate governance will be opposed in the strongest possible terms. We must allow decisions to be made in a rational, fair and balanced manner."

While the SPFL has proposed ending seasons below the Premier League prematurely, it says high-level matches should remain on hold in hopes of completing the campaign on the field.

The Rangers responded positively, they are 13 points behind the Celtic leader, and said: "For the avoidance of doubt, the Rangers firmly believe that the 2019/20 season only ends when the 38 games are over."

The rangers, whose players and senior staff have already agreed to voluntary cuts in payouts, also filed a motion with the SPFL to allow the prize money to be released early to help clubs struggling financially.

Steven Gerrard and his players voluntarily agreed to a pay cut

They said: "As a club, the Rangers will immediately propose a member resolution that would release the prize money for distribution to all clubs across Scotland urgently. We believe this is the priority in the current circumstances.

"It is vital to show respect for all Scottish game clubs, regardless of league position or financial position. We must work together with a unity of purpose to improve the Scottish game."

"We hope that the clubs will support our members' resolve, which will provide financial support to those who need it most."

It is understood that voting to end the season early would need to receive the support of 75 percent of the clubs in each league for it to pass.