R,amp;B singer Mya takes us down memory lane on Instagram Live

Sister, Mya has a bop that we all love!

Grammy-winning singer Mya took to Instagram live, courtesy of TV One, and took us down memory lane with some of her hits, including "It's All About Me,quot; and "Take Me There,quot; from the soundtrack of the movie "Rugrats,quot;. When he gave us a dose of nostalgia, it's pretty obvious that the 40-year-old is funny.

With a black turtleneck and a chic ponytail, the DC native reminded us why her music is timeless and has a catalog that is the soundtrack to many of our lives.

He first appeared on the airwaves in 1998 with his self-titled debut album, "Mya,quot;, which gave us "It & # 39; s All About Me,quot; which peaked at # 5 on the Billboard charts and "Movin & # 39; On "which also reached # 3 on the charts

In an interview with Vegan Life, the singer talked about falling in love with herself and going vegan, which ultimately sparked a new commercial adventure for her, "Planet 9 Fine Wine With Mya."

"At the beginning of my journey as a freelance recording artist eight years ago, I made a commitment to become my own disciplinarian and begin my journey of self-conditioning, strength and confidence," she said. “Every new year I established a new challenge that I had to complete to demonstrate myself. Most of my friends thought I was crazy, ”added Mya.

"From pescetarianism to celibacy, alcohol-free, vegetarianism, 10-day fasts every quarter, running a marathon and combining 3 challenges at once," he continued. “After a very toxic relationship, I decided that I had to go further, go harder when entering new territory to regain the self I had lost and be a better me, which is what led me to veganism. It literally changed my life in all the positive ways. "

Mya recently appeared on the news, after posting photos that appeared to marry her for a new video, "The Truth."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!