Quel Conjuring ’Sequel A Cash Cow – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Annabelle returns home

New line

After basically furnishing the dollhouse by writing the first two Annabelle movies from a field of The spell Creator James Wan to hatch a prequel, screenwriter Gary Dauberman had his chance to make his directorial debut in the third installment of the scare franchise. Back for a cameo are the ever-hunted paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, with a haunted house, their daughter, a babysitter, and the title doll. For our purposes, the results were solid: $ 231.2 million worldwide, though not the same as the other films in the tremendously profitable franchise. Maybe it was too much Prestidigitation, how Annabelle returns home released a year after the 2018 spin-off The nun, or maybe it was the way Disney terribly smothered early summer rivals with Aladdin Y Avengers Endgame. Fans Didn't Like It Home as much as the previous sequel Creation, giving the last movie 2 1/2 stars on Comscore / Screen Engine & # 39; s PostTrak to the 4 stars of its predecessor. Still, Annabelle returns home It was one of the few horror movies that worked at the global box office last year.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Even though Annabelle returns home it's at the bottom of The spell movie line, the sequel was a source of revenue for New Line thanks to low production costs of $ 27M before P&A. The $ 10 million stakes, largely for producer Wan, are also a factor. Total global revenue for all auxiliaries was $ 207 million, giving a net profit of $ 64 million. That's down The spell ($ 161.7M in profit), The nun ($ 155 million in earnings), Annabelle: creation ($ 108.7M profit) and The Conjuring 2 (Profit of $ 98.3M).