Qatar 2022: too late to advance to the World Cup despite new US indictment, says UK's top sports lawyer Soccer News





Then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter revealed Qatar as the host of the 2022 World Cup in 2010

A prominent UK sports lawyer believes it is probably too late for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to move to a new host country.

Richard Cramer's comments come after new documents were released on Tuesday alleging that former members of FIFA's executive committee received or received bribes in exchange for votes.

The 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments were jointly delivered by FIFA in December 2010 in Zurich.

1:10 Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson explains the background to the new bribery allegations being paid to FIFA executive committee members to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup. All allegations of wrongdoing have previously been denied Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson explains the background to the new bribery allegations being paid to FIFA executive committee members to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup. All allegations of wrongdoing have previously been denied

US investigations into corruption at the heart of FIFA's awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar allege that bribes were accepted in exchange for votes to host the World Cup.

In the latest twist, US authorities revealed a new indictment in the United States District Court earlier this week.

Cramer said Sky Sports News: "The last thing FIFA needed was bad news. However, they cannot ignore this because it is real. If they brush it under the rug, it would be an injustice."

Construction work underway in Qatar's capital Doha ahead of the World Cup in 2022

"If the accusations were only against Russia (who hosted the 2018 World Cup), today's FIFA could perhaps say 'it's not our problem', since that was the old FIFA that has been cleaned up now.

"FIFA has done a good job of cleaning up, but it is not just Russia, it is Qatar. There have always been doubts about Qatar in 2022, but it is probably too late to change it now."

Cramer believes that the latest charges brought before the US courts suggest pending matters from the United States authorities.

France won the 2018 World Cup, beating Croatia in the final organized by Russia

"Why abandon it? First, it sends a powerful message that corruption cannot be tolerated, second, there must always be due process with a criminal trial," he said.

However, there is probably not enough time for a fair trial in court, if that is the case, for any suggestion to move the 2022 World Cup from Qatar. It will probably take four to six years for United States authorities and FIFA to analyze all of the allegations.

Both Russia and Qatar have consistently denied any wrongdoing in their bid for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.