Privatization of fears could be reviewed amid coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd1a316a8c92017f1f9a519d6093c564376%

Concerns arise in the UK television industry that the Boris Johnson government could take up the issue of the privatization of Channel 4 after being exposed by the brutality of the coronavirus pandemic. Channel 4 was surprised by the sudden slowdown in advertising, and industry sources said this could lead the government to reconsider plans to sell the station, an idea it considered as part of an 18-month review in 2016.

Channel 4 has been government-owned since its inception in 1982 and plays a unique role in the ecology of British broadcasting by channeling its revenue to the independent production sector. But more than 95% of Channel 4's nearly £ 1B ($ 1.2B) revenue comes from television and digital advertising, which means it is particularly vulnerable to the quicksand of the advertising market. ITV, by contrast, has a production arm that generates half of its revenue, while Sky has subscription revenue.

Related story Series Mania Praises "Great Success" Of Online Forum As 1,500 People Log In

Enders Analysis, the revered British media analyst, said in a report this week that the broadcasting sector faces a "very bleak future", largely due to the "unprecedented" impact the coronavirus has had on the advertising market. As travel and transportation companies are cutting their marketing budgets, the consequences of these decisions are not yet fully understood, but Enders suggested that the market could drop as much as 40% between April and June.

Enders' forecast echoed an estimate released by The Guardian over the weekend, while sources close to Channel 4 fear the market has plummeted further, with a worst-case scenario at 70 %. Either way, Channel 4 is not built for such dramatic changes, especially at a time when it has spent more than £ 50M of its £ 180M cash reserves on relocation outside London.

The Steph Show

Channel 4 / Expectation



Publicly, the station is extolling its public service credentials with clever "blocking Academy" coronavirus documentaries and the newly launched daily show. The Steph Show. Viewing has increased significantly on television, with shows including Friday night dinner Y The big celebrity bakes scoring his best audiences, while Streamer All 4 enjoys a record engagement. But behind the scenes, Channel 4 is crafting a plan to significantly cut show budgets, cut executive salaries, and use its £ 75M emergency line of credit. The cost reduction strategy will be described later today during a conference call for all staff.

"Channel 4 will have to reduce its cost base, and fast," said Enders, estimating that the company could only maintain its current operations for eight months if the advertising market drops 40%, and less than five months if the slowdown exceeds 65%. "If the advertising market is down 50%, then everyone has a problem," added an expert in the advertising industry.

It is in this feverish environment that sources think the government might consider different options for Channel 4 so that it does not become another responsibility on the Treasury books, which is already investing billions in propping up the British economy.

A well-positioned person suggested that the Channel 4 sale represents "unfinished business" for John Whittingdale, the minister of culture. Whittingdale put privatization on the agenda when he was secretary of culture four years ago, and Channel 4 mounted a vigorous campaign against the idea, saying it was a "solution to a problem" and that it could reduce his public purposes. The government's 18-month review finally culminated with Channel 4's request to move out of London.

"Whittingdale can now, under the pretext of being concerned about the stability of Channel 4, enter into alliances that were probably not appropriate," the source said, adding that the government has to make seismic decisions about the country's future almost every hour. A second person said there are rumors on Channel 4 that the government is already involved in these talks, to the point that ministers have even spotted potential buyers. However, this was downplayed by a third source, who said that no privatization talks have been held internally or with the government.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports did not comment when contacted by Deadline, but it is understood that "it has no current plans" to sell Channel 4. Some might note that Whittingdale used a similar saying to describe the position of the government on privatization in 2016.

John Whittingdale

Shutterstock



There are opinions contrary to the rumors of privatization. One person noted that the Treasury will acknowledge that Channel 4 had a solid balance sheet and "sensible" management until the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy. "They will know that until the crisis, Channel 4 was not an institution that was about to collapse," they said.

John McVay, CEO of producer trade agency PACT, added that it simply would not be a good time to sell. He said: “You can see why people could be whispering about the privatization of Channel 4, but what kind of money would you get now? The government has a duty to get a good return for the public. It may not be a very smart thing for the taxpayer. "

McVay would like to see Channel 4 and the BBC's debt limits increased to help propel the industry out of the chaos of COVID-19. Enders also noted that Channel 4's ability to increase debt is "restricted" to a legal limit of £ 200M. "The BBC and Channel 4 need to go big," said McVay. "He wants the BBC to invest through the license fee and Channel 4 to have enough money to get it right, doing shows with ambition and scope to attract advertisers."

Enders suggested other ways to help Channel 4 overcome the crisis, including the temporary relaxation of "expensive programming fees." This could involve lowering the bar on originals and softening the spending targets of nations and regions. "If that is what will be needed to ensure the station's viability, then it is necessary," said Enders. "Without a healthy transmission sector, including a functional Channel 4, the production market suffers."