Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell URL taken to hit her as & # 39; Gold Digger & # 39;

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just struck out on the road, just days after announcing his new endeavor after his official departure as the most important members of the royal family. An internet troll took over a potential website for his new nonprofit called the Archewell Foundation.

The cybersquatter links archewellfoundation.com to Kanye WestThe 2005 hit "Gold Digger" with Jamie Foxx in Youtube. It seems that the culprit's intention is to send a message to the Duchess of Sussex, accusing the former actress of marrying British royalty not out of love, but because of her wealth.

Other internet trolls apparently found this amusing when one wrote under the song, "Hahaha, who ever did this on the Meghans and Harrys website is a genius …" Another added, "Directed from archewell.com lol lol – RUN NOW HARRY! "

Although it is highly possible to be the official website for Meghan and Harry's new founding, the couple was apparently unable to register the domain in advance. They can now choose other URL options, such as using a point organization.

Markle and Harry announced Tuesday, April 7, that they plan to launch the new non-profit organization Archewell to replace their Sussex Royal brand. They have to do it after Queen Elizabeth forbade them to use their royal ties to earn money.

Explaining the inspiration behind the name, the couple told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Before Sussex Royal, the idea came up for & # 39; Arche & # 39 ;, the Greek word meaning & # 39; source of action & # 39. We connected with this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. "

"Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the profound resources that everyone must use." By choosing not to announce exactly what their organization will do, Meghan and Harry hinted that they will do "some meaning, do something that is important" to Archewell.