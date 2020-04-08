Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change their plans for Archie Harrison's first birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are less than a month away from their son Archie Harrison's first birthday on May 6. But, the couple had to change their original plans for the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to We weeklyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally planned to travel to Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Estate in Scotland to celebrate Archie's first birthday with the monarch and the rest of the royal family. But, due to shelter-in-place orders and travel restrictions, they will have a small party for their son at his home in Los Angeles.

Archewell is … just a really terrible name. It makes no sense and takes advantage of the child they say they are trying to protect from the spotlight. Are some brand and public relations people really giving advice or being listened to? It's amazing how bad Harry and Meghan are at this. – Royal Tea (@UKRoyalTea) April 7, 2020

"It will be just the three of them," the source said, adding that Meghan's good friend Jessica Mulroney was supposed to attend the party, but the duchess "refuses to take risks,quot; with outside guests.

The source also revealed that Harry and Meghan are still taking their son to visit Queen Elizabeth at a later date after the pandemic has passed.

Meanwhile, Meghan is planning an animal-themed birthday party for Archie because he is an "animal lover,quot; who has "tons of animal books and fluffy toys," according to the source.

Despite the fact that Meghan and Harry parted ways with the royal family and moved to the United States, the source says the couple still support the Queen and watched their historic speech over the weekend.

"They described it not only as a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, calm and comfort," revealed royal journalist Omid Scobie, who reported that Harry and Meghan were "moved,quot; by the Queen's words.

After officially resigning as royalty on March 31, Harry and Meghan have slept in their new home in Los Angeles. The couple made their last post on SussexRoyal's Instagram page on March 30, and said to their fans "thank you,quot; for your support.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the couple chose the name Archewell for their new charity foundation, which they have not yet released. In a statement, Harry and Meghan said they knew the new name would "come to light," so they decided to share the story of how they chose the new name.

"Before SussexRoyal came up with the idea for 'arche,' the Greek word for 'source of action,' explained Harry and Meghan." We hooked up with this concept for the charity we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration. for our son's name. Do some meaning, do something that matters. "

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added that Archewell is a name that combines ancient words of strength and action with another word that "evokes the profound resources that everyone must use." They added that they "hope,quot; to launch the new nonprofit organization "when the time is right."



