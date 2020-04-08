Presidential bets allowed in West Virgina for less than an hour

West Virginia became the first state to take bets on the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. before urging FanDuel Sportsbook to remove their listing 15 minutes later. FanDuel obeyed the request.

Gambling in general is a hot topic in the US. USA That most states are just beginning to adopt. The political game to date has gone a step beyond what even the most anxious states are willing to fight, and comes with possible legal ramifications.

While West Virginia has reportedly been considering the merits of electoral betting, FanDuel's decision to accept bets on Wednesday was apparently the result of a lack of communication.

There are conflicting accounts of what happened. FanDuel in a statement said the framework for statewide gambling has been approved, but "the West Virginia Lottery has asked FanDuel to refrain from offering the markets until we have time to analyze the implications and further investigate background,quot;. The West Virginia Lottery in a statement said "someone jumped before receiving approval," but said the idea was still under review.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, meanwhile, responded to FanDuel in forceful terms, essentially shutting down the plan.

"I don't know the exact facts, but I can tell you that it is illegal, someone dropped the gun," Warner told WV Metro News. "No one should bet on the presidential election in West Virginia or anywhere else."

FanDuel has been looking for ways to attract users with few sporting events occurring during the coronavirus pandemic. It previously allowed users to participate in free contests where they could predict which phrases would be said most frequently during Democratic presidential debates. Those contests included cash prizes, but because users didn't bet money and the contests took place on the DFS side of FanDuel, they were not considered political bets.